Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 3,629 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.94. 145,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,999. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

