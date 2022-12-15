Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 556 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 122,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.