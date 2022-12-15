Marcum Wealth LLC Has $32.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 12,354,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.