Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,442. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.02 and its 200-day moving average is $329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

