Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 141,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,157. The firm has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

