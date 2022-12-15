Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.2 %

Broadcom stock traded down $12.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $561.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,094. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.