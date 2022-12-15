Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 11,781 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.58. 67,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,952. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

