Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.22. 54,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

