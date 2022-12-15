Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,028. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

