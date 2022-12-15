Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,747.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.