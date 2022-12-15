Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

