Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of MASI opened at $145.00 on Thursday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.25.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

