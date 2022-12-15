Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $180.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

