Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,643 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

