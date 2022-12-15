Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

