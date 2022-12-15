Matthew J. Simmes Buys 500 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,698.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,433. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get IES alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IES by 251.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IES Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.