McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 82.6% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.49.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

