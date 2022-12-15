Megan Clarken Sells 3,645 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Criteo Price Performance

Criteo stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Get Criteo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Criteo by 1.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $903,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4.1% during the third quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 81,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Criteo

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.