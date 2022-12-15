Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MHUA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.94.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

