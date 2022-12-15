Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 3.0 %

MBWM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

