Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

MRK traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.69. 73,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $278.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

