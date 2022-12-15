Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading 2.4% Higher

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.14. 10,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 384,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

