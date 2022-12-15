Metal (MTL) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004136 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and $6.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009166 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.76 or 0.05095247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00501829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.