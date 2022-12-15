MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.56 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $17.61 or 0.00101452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $77.56 million and $2.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.26018124 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,408,464.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

