MiL.k Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $64.13 million and $1.06 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

