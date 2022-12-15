Mina (MINA) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $419.06 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.14 or 0.05170406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00500041 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.02 or 0.29627685 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 774,282,933 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 773,687,602.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5481603 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $11,708,181.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.