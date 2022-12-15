MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Up 36.1% Over Last 7 Days

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009251 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,158,202 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

