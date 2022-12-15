Miriam Provost Sells 4,315 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP Miriam Provost sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $269,816.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Miriam Provost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 248,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,220. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,844,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

