Mitie Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Mitie Group Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.07.
Mitie Group Company Profile
