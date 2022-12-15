Mitie Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Mitie Group Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

