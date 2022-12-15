Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 152,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,813. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 657,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 37,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,187,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 235,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.