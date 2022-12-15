Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 152,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,813. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
