Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $600.99

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $600.99 and last traded at $592.06, with a volume of 1606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $586.31.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.11.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

