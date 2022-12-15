Mizuho Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.
Marqeta Stock Performance
Shares of MQ opened at $6.93 on Monday. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
