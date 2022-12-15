monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $122.54

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.54, but opened at $117.02. monday.com shares last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 3,015 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

monday.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 52.8% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

