monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $122.54

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.54, but opened at $117.02. monday.com shares last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 3,015 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.20.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
