Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $15,461,200.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

MPWR opened at $395.39 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

