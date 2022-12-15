Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

