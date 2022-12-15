Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $328,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.48. 99,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.