Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $40,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,657. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average of $281.14.

Moody's Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

About Moody's



Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.



