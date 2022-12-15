Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, FinViz reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Moog Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOG-A opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

Get Moog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moog

In other Moog news, Director Peter J. Gundermann sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $121,471.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $139,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.