Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $179.78 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022761 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,405,591 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

