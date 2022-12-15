Morgan Stanley Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $110.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

ETR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.04. 1,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.22. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

