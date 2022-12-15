Morgan Stanley Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $40.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.