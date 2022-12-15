MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $3,175,000.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MP Materials Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 3,191,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

