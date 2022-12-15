MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 581,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $59,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Down 2.7 %

MSA stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,287. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.28. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $381.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

