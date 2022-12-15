MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.20. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
MSP Recovery Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
