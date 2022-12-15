MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.20. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSP Recovery by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 189,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its position in MSP Recovery by 163.4% in the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 643,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 399,324 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

See Also

