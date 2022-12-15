MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.20. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSPR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

