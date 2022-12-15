M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $225.00. The stock traded as low as $140.53 and last traded at $141.43, with a volume of 2069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

