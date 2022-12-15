Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 1,460,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.