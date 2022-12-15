Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,580,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 109,360,000 shares. Currently, 47.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 19.3 %

MULN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,572,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,494,344. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

In other news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 967,087 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,911.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

