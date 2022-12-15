Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,580,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 109,360,000 shares. Currently, 47.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 19.3 %
MULN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,572,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,494,344. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
In other news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
