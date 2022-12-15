Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 48,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

