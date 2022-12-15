Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Trading Down 0.9 %

MMM stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

